Daily roundup: Ask Jamie chatbot on MOH site amuses netizens with 'safe sex' gaffe - and other top stories today

1. Have Covid-19? Practice safe sex: Ask Jamie chatbot on MOH site amuses netizens with gaffe

Gaffes by a chatbot on the Ministry of Health's website left some Internet users bemused after it dished out family planning advice when asked about Covid-19 matters...

2. 'Shouldn't depend on Singaporeans': Viral post of empty KSL City in JB sparks online debate

PHOTO: Johor 柔佛

While many of us remember it to be one of the hottest destinations in town, the images revealed a desolate ghost town...

3. 65-year-old woman hospitalised after listening to church friends' advice and taking ivermectin for Covid-19

PHOTOS: Vanessa Koh

The woman told her daughter she had taken ivermectin as she believed the vaccine was useless...

4. You can buy a house in Japan for just $500. Here's what you need to know

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Quite a number of Singaporeans dream of overseas properties, and a favourite aspiration is Japan...