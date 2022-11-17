Daily roundup: Bryan Wong says his role in Soul Detective 'took the hell out of me' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Took the hell out of me': Bryan Wong's role in Soul Detective is very different from what he's used to

Explaining that his character in Soul Detective is "stoic", "black and white" and very "bland", the 51-year-old added: "Even in real life, I'm a...

2. No, Disney did not announce it is opening Disneyland in Malaysia

No one from Disney showed up - not Mickey, Minnie or anyone else, and the timing of this, to come a few days after Disney announced...

3. Malaysian regrets coming to Singapore for work, cites toxic work environment

"I was lucky to find a white-collar job and the salary was not bad, so I immediately flew over without hesitation," he shared. But regret soon hit him...

4. 'People call me crazy': Jesseca Liu recalls losing herself with friends, including going nude into hot spring

Sharing an anecdote of the craziest thing she's done with friends, Jesseca, 43, said: "We went to...

