Daily roundup: Caring for his elderly neighbour for 30 years nets kind Chinese villager $103k - and other top stories today

1. Caring for his elderly neighbour for 30 years nets kind Chinese villager $103k

However, his entitlement to a share of her estate was clouded by the lack of a signed will... » READ MORE

2. Meixin, Tasha Low and Richie Koh on the physical 'sacrifices' for their roles in local movie The Diam Diam Era

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

"Being barefaced in film was one of the greatest obstacles I had to overcome," she said... » READ MORE

3. Singapore residents can each get 2 free reusable masks from Nov 30​​​​​​​

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Some vending machines across the island have already begun restocking the mask kits, with collection to begin at 10am on Nov 30 and will end on Dec 13... » READ MORE

4. Weekly weight checks, no phones: What Korean pop idols have to endure from entertainment agencies

PHOTO: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial, Instagram/ twice.__.momo

BTS went on The Tonight Show and shared about the "black bean incident" where member RM sneaked out during their training years to eat jajangmyeon... » READ MORE

