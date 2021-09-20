Daily roundup: Cathay Pacific ignored our reasons to avoid jabs against Covid-19, sacked Hong Kong staff say — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cathay Pacific ignored our reasons to avoid jabs against Covid-19, sacked Hong Kong staff say

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific made waves this month for firing a cancer survivor, a breastfeeding mother and an employee with a heart problem... » READ MORE

2. Plants that keep mosquitoes away from your home

PHOTO: Pexels

Don't start toxifying your house with clouds of bug spray just yet. Instead, check out these underrated plants and herbs... » READ MORE

3. 'Viral marketing nonsense': Speech Academy Asia apologises for clown stunt outside primary schools

The clowns have been reportedly spotted in several locations, such as Katong and Tampines. PHOTO:The Straits Times

The company behind the clowns spotted in the Marine Parade area has apologised for the panic its costumed employees had caused... » READ MORE

4. Wang Leehom, Vivian Hsu apologise for breaching Taiwan's Covid-19 rules to have a meal

(From left) Christine Fan, Blackie Chen, Vivian Hsu, Wang Leehom and Eric Chen during a meal to celebrate the end of Wang's quarantine. PHOTO: Facebook/Vivian Hsu

Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom has apologised on social media after he was believed to have breached Covid-19 rules in Taiwan... » READ MORE

