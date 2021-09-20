Daily roundup: Cathay Pacific ignored our reasons to avoid jabs against Covid-19, sacked Hong Kong staff say — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Cathay Pacific ignored our reasons to avoid jabs against Covid-19, sacked Hong Kong staff say
Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific made waves this month for firing a cancer survivor, a breastfeeding mother and an employee with a heart problem... » READ MORE
2. Plants that keep mosquitoes away from your home
Don't start toxifying your house with clouds of bug spray just yet. Instead, check out these underrated plants and herbs... » READ MORE
3. 'Viral marketing nonsense': Speech Academy Asia apologises for clown stunt outside primary schools
The company behind the clowns spotted in the Marine Parade area has apologised for the panic its costumed employees had caused... » READ MORE
4. Wang Leehom, Vivian Hsu apologise for breaching Taiwan's Covid-19 rules to have a meal
Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom has apologised on social media after he was believed to have breached Covid-19 rules in Taiwan... » READ MORE
