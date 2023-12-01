Daily roundup: China kindergarten expels girl after dad accuses teacher of making child wash dishes — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. China kindergarten expels girl after dad accuses teacher of making child wash dishes
A 6-year-old girl in China was recently expelled from kindergarten after her father lodged a complaint.
He claimed that a teacher had ordered his daughter to clean the tableware of the 25 students in her class for close to 20 days, reported Jiupai News.... » READ MORE
2. Japanese people try 'Singapore's stinkiest food' for the first time, here’s their verdict
Local food can be considered bizarre in other places and cultures. How will Singapore dishes fare in, let’s say, Japan?... » READ MORE
3. River Valley High School death: 18-year-old admits to killing schoolmate with axe
An 18-year-old on Friday (Dec 1) pleaded guilty to killing his schoolmate on River Valley High School's campus.... » READ MORE
4. Blow-drying hair might have caused Malaysian actress Queenzy Cheng's sudden death, doctor says
Malaysian singer-actress Queenzy Cheng's sudden death might have been caused by her usage of a hair dryer, according to a doctor interviewed by China Press yesterday (Nov 29)... » READ MORE