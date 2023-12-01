Daily roundup: China kindergarten expels girl after dad accuses teacher of making child wash dishes — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. China kindergarten expels girl after dad accuses teacher of making child wash dishes

A 6-year-old girl in China was recently expelled from kindergarten after her father lodged a complaint.

He claimed that a teacher had ordered his daughter to clean the tableware of the 25 students in her class for close to 20 days, reported Jiupai News.... » READ MORE

2. Japanese people try 'Singapore's stinkiest food' for the first time, here’s their verdict

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Ghib Ojisan

Local food can be considered bizarre in other places and cultures. How will Singapore dishes fare in, let’s say, Japan?... » READ MORE

3. River Valley High School death: 18-year-old admits to killing schoolmate with axe

The 18-year-old suspect in the River Valley High School murder has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

An 18-year-old on Friday (Dec 1) pleaded guilty to killing his schoolmate on River Valley High School's campus.... » READ MORE

4. Blow-drying hair might have caused Malaysian actress Queenzy Cheng's sudden death, doctor says

PHOTO: Facebook/Queenzy Cheng

Malaysian singer-actress Queenzy Cheng's sudden death might have been caused by her usage of a hair dryer, according to a doctor interviewed by China Press yesterday (Nov 29)... » READ MORE

