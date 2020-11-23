Daily roundup: Cyclists squeal as wild boar steals curry puffs from bicycle at Pulau Ubin — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cyclists squeal as wild boar steals curry puffs from bicycle at Pulau Ubin

In a video clip making its rounds on social media, the animal could be seen nosing at a woman's bicycle basket... » READ MORE

2. Group plays badminton 'during wee hours daily' in Sengkang

PHOTO: Stomp

Stomp contributor Rebecca was frustrated after being constantly kept awake by the slamming of shuttlecocks against rackets at 2am... » READ MORE

3. Internet marvels at motorcyclist's sheer luck after he escapes car crash and flying railing

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Roads.sg

Call it dumb luck or call it divine intervention — whatever it was, this motorcyclist is just happy that he survived a close shave with flying chunks of metal... » READ MORE

4. Cinematic experience: Group spends $435 to play video games at movie theatre in Funan Mall

PHOTO: Facebook/ Les Yam

If your setup at home just isn't cutting it for you, consider taking a leaf from this man's book for the ultimate (and literal) cinematic gaming experience... » READ MORE

