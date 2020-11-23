Daily roundup: Cyclists squeal as wild boar steals curry puffs from bicycle at Pulau Ubin — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Cyclists squeal as wild boar steals curry puffs from bicycle at Pulau Ubin
In a video clip making its rounds on social media, the animal could be seen nosing at a woman's bicycle basket... » READ MORE
2. Group plays badminton 'during wee hours daily' in Sengkang
Stomp contributor Rebecca was frustrated after being constantly kept awake by the slamming of shuttlecocks against rackets at 2am... » READ MORE
3. Internet marvels at motorcyclist's sheer luck after he escapes car crash and flying railing
Call it dumb luck or call it divine intervention — whatever it was, this motorcyclist is just happy that he survived a close shave with flying chunks of metal... » READ MORE
4. Cinematic experience: Group spends $435 to play video games at movie theatre in Funan Mall
If your setup at home just isn't cutting it for you, consider taking a leaf from this man's book for the ultimate (and literal) cinematic gaming experience... » READ MORE
