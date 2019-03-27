Daily roundup: DNA test for twins reveal mother's infidelity - and other top stories today

Daily roundup: DNA test for twins reveal mother's infidelity - and other top stories today
PHOTO: Pixabay
AsiaOne
Mar 27, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. My brother from another father: DNA test for twins reveal mother's infidelity

In an extremely rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation (where twins are born with different fathers), a woman's one-night stand was exposed... » READ MORE

2. Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester United and Tottenham confirmed for ICC Singapore

Photo: The New Paper

This July, the pre-season tournament for Europe's top football clubs will be played in Singapore's National Stadium... » READ MORE

3. Gone in 60 seconds? Nope, it takes less than 10 to steal your ride

Photo: Pixabay

In fact, it takes less than 10 seconds for car thieves to drive away a vehicle with the help of high-tech devices such as signal jammers and frequency duplicators, Malaysian police said... » READ MORE

4. Love is cancelled: Terrace House power couple Tsubasa and Shion have broken up

Photo: Instagram

Fans have been left heartbroken after one half of this season's most popular couple, Tsubasa, announced that the couple have broken up after a year of dating... » READ MORE

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement