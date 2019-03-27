Daily roundup: DNA test for twins reveal mother's infidelity - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. My brother from another father: DNA test for twins reveal mother's infidelity

In an extremely rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation (where twins are born with different fathers), a woman's one-night stand was exposed... » READ MORE

2. Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester United and Tottenham confirmed for ICC Singapore

Photo: The New Paper

This July, the pre-season tournament for Europe's top football clubs will be played in Singapore's National Stadium... » READ MORE

3. Gone in 60 seconds? Nope, it takes less than 10 to steal your ride

Photo: Pixabay

In fact, it takes less than 10 seconds for car thieves to drive away a vehicle with the help of high-tech devices such as signal jammers and frequency duplicators, Malaysian police said... » READ MORE

4. Love is cancelled: Terrace House power couple Tsubasa and Shion have broken up

Photo: Instagram

Fans have been left heartbroken after one half of this season's most popular couple, Tsubasa, announced that the couple have broken up after a year of dating... » READ MORE