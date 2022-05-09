Daily roundup: Don't discard your TraceTogether token or delete the app, says Ong Ye Kung - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Don't discard your TraceTogether token or delete the app, says Ong Ye Kung

"We are taking a cautious, 'step down but not dismantle' posture for our public health measures," he told Parliament on Monday (May 9).

Any decision to step up measures will depend on the severity of the virus situation, he added. This includes whether there is a new variant of concern, and if it is more severe... » READ MORE

2. Singapore slaps 35% additional buyer's stamp duty on residential property transfers into living trust

The move comes after the Government announced its most recent round of property cooling measures on Dec 15. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

The move comes after the Government announced its most recent round of property cooling measures on Dec 15, under which the ABSD was raised to 17 per cent from 12 per cent for Singaporeans buying... » READ MORE

3. Passport renewal Singapore (2022): How to renew, how long does it take, where to take passport photo

Information on passport renewal in Singapore. PHOTO: MoneySmart

If you're travelling to countries like Hong Kong and Panama, your passport validity only counts from... » READ MORE

4. 'Even superstars have to do housework': Andy Lau mops the floor, goes viral



PHOTO: Screenshot from Douyin

The clip shows an almost unrecognisable Andy — floppy-haired and dressed down in a simple T-shirt and rolled up joggers — diligently mopping the floor of... » READ MORE

