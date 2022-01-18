Daily roundup: Dopey tigers in Vietnam's Lunar New Year display got us chuckling - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Dopey tigers in Vietnam's Lunar New Year display got us chuckling

One of them even had a silly grin on its face...

2. No joke: Mum uses son as human shield from water splashed by sea lion

PHOTO: TikTok/Boldlou

Some likened the boy to a "pricey umbrella"...

3. 'Always going to resent it': Joanna Dong still affected by criticisms on Moonlight in the City

PHOTO: Joel Low

"I took [the criticisms] very personally, because by my standards, that was a very conservative rearrangement."...

4. Singapore air stewardess molested by senior colleague while attending to passenger

PHOTO: Pexels

"He described the victim's posture as 'provocative' and claimed to have touched the victim to correct her posture."...

