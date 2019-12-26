Daily roundup: E-bikes show distinct pattern of severe injuries - and other top stories today

People walk past an electric bicycle in Pyongyang, North Korea May 6, 2016.
PHOTO: Reuters
1. ​E-bikes show distinct pattern of severe injuries

E-bike injuries were also more than three times as likely to involve a collision with a pedestrian than either scooter or traditional bike injuries, the researchers report in the journal Injury Prevention... » READ MORE

2. Consuming leftover rice could give you food poisoning, according to Malaysia's Ministry of Health

Photo: Twitter/KKMPutrajaya

According to the post, if left at room temperature for more than four hours, bacterial spores in cooked rice become active and allows for bacillus cereus bacterias to breed... » READ MORE

3. Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming

Photo: Weibo/Li Landi, Weibo/梦回官博

"Is there no other actress?" one Weibo user commented while another said: "She still dares to talk after being so fat, it really tarnishes the actor label"... » READ MORE

4. 10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020

Photo: Pixabay

Buffett is widely acknowledged as one of the most successful investors of our generation. And there is much that we can learn from his wisdom shared over the years... » READ MORE

