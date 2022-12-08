Daily roundup: 'End game' as Chinatown 'cai fan' stall Babas Peranakan closes, owner retires because 'old already' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'End game' as Chinatown 'cai fan' stall Babas Peranakan closes, owner retires because 'old already'

All good things must come to an end. Even your favourite hawker stall. It's official, Babas Peranakan has shuttered for good after much speculation.... » READ MORE

2. 'There is almost no benefit to even staying here anymore': Singapore couple relocates to Bali seeking 'better lifestyle' while still saving money

PHOTO: Gabriel Wong and Zoey Sin

With its beautiful beaches and lush rice terraces, a trip to Bali is generally seen as an escape from work. Strangely enough, the island has also been gathering a reputation for being an ideal work location...» READ MORE

3. 'Do I have to pretend I like girls?' First openly gay K-pop idol Holland didn't want to deceive fans, rejected by agencies as result

K-pop singer Holland was rejected by talent agencies for wanting to be open about his sexuality. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Dive Studios, Instagram/Holland

When K-pop singer Holland released his first single Neverland in 2018, he wanted to relate Peter Pan's fantasy land where nobody grew old to a place free of discrimination...» READ MORE

4. TikTok's anime AI filter has become a ghost-hunting tool, and here are the creepiest results

PHOTO: TikTok/Nur.iqah.adam

TikTok filters these days can do more than just give you a flawless complexion and streamline your face... » READ MORE

