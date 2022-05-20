Daily roundup: Eternals' Korean star Ma Dong-seok wants to create his own 'MCU' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I already had 8 stories in mind': Eternals' Korean star Ma Dong-seok wants to create his own 'MCU'

Most of us are familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU. And now, it seems like Korean superstar Ma Dong-seok — last seen as an Asian superhero in the 2021 Marvel movie Eternals... » READ MORE

2. 'Business is good': Bedok food stall owner refutes TikTok video and reports that his business is struggling

MAT Western owner Umar Fabrice (left) refutes reports regarding his struggling business via a Facebook post. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Hikipedia, Facebook/MAT Western

The kampung spirit was out in full force as a flock of customers rushed to MAT Western in Bedok... » READ MORE

3. Fuel pump prices in Singapore reach new high

After discounts, pump prices are still at their highest ever in Singapore. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Fuel pump prices have reached another new high, with posted rates breaching previous records in early March... » READ MORE

4. 5 things property agents are not required to do (but might anyway)

PHOTO: Pexels

Singaporeans expect quite a bit from their property agents, given the service fees they pay... » READ MORE