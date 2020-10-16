Daily roundup: Goh Jin Hian, son of Goh Chok Tong, quits as New Silkroutes chairman too after leaving CordLife Group - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Goh Jin Hian, son of Goh Chok Tong, quits as New Silkroutes chairman too after leaving CordLife Group

New Silkroutes Group has announced the resignations of its chairman Goh Jin Hian and finance director William Teo Thiam Chuan...» READ MORE

2. Gong Li and Eleanor Lee first female Singaporeans nominated in Top 100 Most Beautiful Asian Faces 2020

Gong Li (left) and Eleanor Lee (right) are the first female Singaporeans nominated in Asia's Top 100 Most Beautiful Asian Faces. PHOTO: Reuters, Instagram/eleanorleex

In the TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Asian Faces 2020 list, actresses Gong Li, 54, and Eleanor Lee, 21, (daughter of local TV host Quan Yi Fong) are nominated... » READ MORE

3. Doing these 10 renovations in an HDB flat will get you in trouble!

PHOTO: Ideal Home

Although the HDB renovation guidelines are less stringent when they are compared to a condominium, certain types of renovations are still off-limits... » READ MORE

4. Quan Yi Fong addresses speculations about fallout with Addy Lee in passionate livestream, clarifies her friendship with him

A recent report by local Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News speculated that local TV host Quan Yi Fong might have been on the outs with her best friend, celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee...» READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com