Daily roundup: Here's why you should eat these super auspicious CNY foods - and other top stories today

1. Huat ah! Here's why you should eat these super auspicious CNY foods

A side note: It's also believed that if you let your kum rot away until they turn all black and mouldy, you'll be even luckier in the year ahead. Just don't... » READ MORE

2. 'Memorising for my future mother-in-law': Malay woman impresses boyfriend's mum with Chinese New Year greetings

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Amirah Vgi

She said in Mandarin: "Happy New Year. (Wishing you) Good health and prosperity." Giving Amirah a red packet, her visibly overjoyed future mother-in-law replied... » READ MORE

3. Man, 71, gets jail for cheating CPF Board into giving him income support for over 10 years

Tan Kah Poh was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail for two counts of cheating CPF Board. PHOTO: The Straits Times

For over a decade, the elderly man duped the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board into thinking that he and his wife were employees of a company earning $1,000 a month so they would get... » READ MORE

4. David Beckham: My wife has eaten the same thing every day for 25 years

PHOTO: Instagram/davidbeckham

The 47-year-old fashion designer - who has been married to former footballer David Beckham since 1999 and has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper Seven, 10, with him - will "very rarely deviate" from a diet of... » READ MORE

