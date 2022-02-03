Daily roundup: Here's why you should eat these super auspicious CNY foods - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Huat ah! Here's why you should eat these super auspicious CNY foods
A side note: It's also believed that if you let your kum rot away until they turn all black and mouldy, you'll be even luckier in the year ahead. Just don't... » READ MORE
2. 'Memorising for my future mother-in-law': Malay woman impresses boyfriend's mum with Chinese New Year greetings
She said in Mandarin: "Happy New Year. (Wishing you) Good health and prosperity." Giving Amirah a red packet, her visibly overjoyed future mother-in-law replied... » READ MORE
3. Man, 71, gets jail for cheating CPF Board into giving him income support for over 10 years
For over a decade, the elderly man duped the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board into thinking that he and his wife were employees of a company earning $1,000 a month so they would get... » READ MORE
4. David Beckham: My wife has eaten the same thing every day for 25 years
The 47-year-old fashion designer - who has been married to former footballer David Beckham since 1999 and has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper Seven, 10, with him - will "very rarely deviate" from a diet of... » READ MORE
