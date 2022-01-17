Daily roundup: How much is your child's allowance? Parents share how much they give their kids - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. How much is your child's allowance? Parents share how much they give their kids

Many parents seemed to agree on $2 for their Primary 1 kiddos... » READ MORE

2. Rapper Yung Raja opens cafe selling 'world's first' thosai tacos made with mum's decades-old recipe

PHOTO: Instagram/themahaco

His parents hail from South India and are as traditional as it gets when it comes to food... » READ MORE

3. To save money, ex-MP Lee Bee Wah used only half packet of instant noodle seasoning

PHOTO: Instagram/leebeewah_huajie

"Nutrition wasn't a concern at that time, as long as I wasn't hungry."... » READ MORE

4. Chinese boy, 8, gets pencil lodged in head after being disciplined by father

PHOTO: Weibo

Photos released on Weibo showed the pencil tip embedded in the boy's skin at the base of his skull... » READ MORE

