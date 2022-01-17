Daily roundup: How much is your child's allowance? Parents share how much they give their kids - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. How much is your child's allowance? Parents share how much they give their kids
Many parents seemed to agree on $2 for their Primary 1 kiddos... » READ MORE
2. Rapper Yung Raja opens cafe selling 'world's first' thosai tacos made with mum's decades-old recipe
His parents hail from South India and are as traditional as it gets when it comes to food... » READ MORE
3. To save money, ex-MP Lee Bee Wah used only half packet of instant noodle seasoning
"Nutrition wasn't a concern at that time, as long as I wasn't hungry."... » READ MORE
4. Chinese boy, 8, gets pencil lodged in head after being disciplined by father
Photos released on Weibo showed the pencil tip embedded in the boy's skin at the base of his skull... » READ MORE
