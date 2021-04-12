Daily roundup: Is it worth buying a property before it goes en-bloc? Here's what past data suggests — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Is it worth buying a property before it goes en-bloc? Here's what past data suggests

With the current 12 per cent Seller Stamp Duty (SSD), would you still even be able to make any profit? Here’s a look... » READ MORE

2. Vaccinated migrant worker among 20 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

The Straits Times file

A 23-year-old Indian work permit holder who had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccination was... » READ MORE

3. Man quits $20k Singapore job to build own startup, matches previous salary after 3-year grind

Instagram/Yongfook

Then 38, he quit his job in Singapore as Aviva's Head of Digital Product & Design to bootstrap his own startup. He also set himself a formidable challenge... » READ MORE

4. 'You're a f***ing rip-off': Local beauty influencer Caxs disgusted after business is allegedly copied wholesale

Screengrab/Instagram via @caxs

Caxsandra Tan, better known as popular beauty influencer Caxs, got a rude shock when she stumbled across... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com