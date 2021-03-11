Daily roundup: Malaysian law firm's 'female and good looking' job ad draws criticism - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Legal assistant or sugar baby': Malaysian law firm's 'female and good looking' job ad draws criticism

"Are you looking for a legal assistant or a sugar baby?," a netizen spoke out in a Facebook post after she came across the job ad on the Malaysian Bar's online job search platform... » READ MORE

2. Beast in the cage, shy teen off the stage: What this 16-year-old pro MMA fighter is really like

PHOTO: Instagram/victorialee.mma

At just 16, Victoria Lee has been hailed as the next big thing in mixed martial arts... » READ MORE

3. 'I was such a baby': Jennifer Garner cried while riding scary roller coaster for Netflix's Yes Day

PHOTO: Netflix

Perhaps she was trying to be true to the spirit of the film, which as its title suggests, is all about saying 'yes' to things for a day and rolling with it... » READ MORE

4. What a $10 note can get you at Tanjong Pagar for lunch – you may even have spare change for kopi

PHOTO: Instagram/makaipokesg, Instagram/ahlocknco

Dining out in the CBD need not be a costly affair and there are some places that have wallet-friendly offerings which will keep you both satisfied and full... » READ MORE