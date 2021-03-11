Daily roundup: Malaysian law firm's 'female and good looking' job ad draws criticism - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Legal assistant or sugar baby': Malaysian law firm's 'female and good looking' job ad draws criticism
"Are you looking for a legal assistant or a sugar baby?," a netizen spoke out in a Facebook post after she came across the job ad on the Malaysian Bar's online job search platform... » READ MORE
2. Beast in the cage, shy teen off the stage: What this 16-year-old pro MMA fighter is really like
At just 16, Victoria Lee has been hailed as the next big thing in mixed martial arts... » READ MORE
3. 'I was such a baby': Jennifer Garner cried while riding scary roller coaster for Netflix's Yes Day
Perhaps she was trying to be true to the spirit of the film, which as its title suggests, is all about saying 'yes' to things for a day and rolling with it... » READ MORE
4. What a $10 note can get you at Tanjong Pagar for lunch – you may even have spare change for kopi
Dining out in the CBD need not be a costly affair and there are some places that have wallet-friendly offerings which will keep you both satisfied and full... » READ MORE