Daily roundup: Malaysia's Lavender Bakery opening second outlet in Ion Orchard so you don't have to travel to the East for their bakes — and other top stories today

1. Malaysia's Lavender Bakery is opening its second outlet in Ion Orchard so you don't have to travel to the East for their bakes

Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale shared pictures of renovation hoarding at the mall's basement four level... » READ MORE

2. Teen who suffered cardiac arrest after Covid-19 vaccination receives $225k

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

The 16-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on July 3, six days after receiving the vaccine... » READ MORE

3. Carman Lee turns 55: She loves it when you call her 'auntie'

PHOTO: Weibo/李若彤

"I entered showbiz 30 years ago and you've called me Gu for 26 years — 10 years more than the time Yang Guo waited for me"... » READ MORE

4. Baby had tumour, undeveloped kidney: Taiwanese-British actor Rhydian Vaughan loses unborn child in 3rd trimester

PHOTO: Instagram/rhydianvaughan_official

"There are no words that can be used to describe the pain of losing a child, but I know you wouldn't want me to lose hope for life"... » READ MORE

