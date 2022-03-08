Daily roundup: Man admits stabbing safe distancing enforcement officer, almost severing his thumb — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man admits stabbing safe distancing enforcement officer, almost severing his thumb

Amid tightened circuit breaker measures in 2020, a man went out to pick pandan leaves with a kerambit knife hidden in each shoe... » READ MORE

2. Analysing unprofitable condos: 6 reasons why Urban Vista has performed poorly

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Like The Tennery (actually, Urban Vista is worse), the majority of its profitable transactions are only profitable from a gross perspective... » READ MORE

3. 'She was chained like a dog': The voiceless victims of Asia's sex slavery trade

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

On a cold winter’s night in January 2013, Sylvia Yu Friedman drove an hour out of Kunming, China, to a small, dim-lit market in Yunnan province... » READ MORE

4. Roach infestation at HDB flats: Hundreds of cockroaches emerge outside one hoarder's unit

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Dealing with the occasional pest in our homes might be a terrifying experience for some but imagine seeing hundreds of them, especially cockroaches, all at once... » READ MORE

