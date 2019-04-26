Daily roundup: Man in China drives Porsche over girlfriend in quarrel - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man in China drives Porsche over girlfriend in quarrel

Video footage of the incident went viral on April 25, with the victim, known only as Zhao, suffering multiple injuries but fortunately alive... » READ MORE

2. Malaysian climber has 'miracle' rescue on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Photo: Facebook/Chin Wui Kin

Climbing experts said it was a "miracle" that 48-year-old Chin Wui Kin survived the freezing conditions on Mount Annapurna for two days... » READ MORE

3. Malaysia to implement vehicle entry permit for foreign vehicles entering from Singapore from October

Photo: The Straits Times

The long-debated vehicle entry permit (VEP) scheme is expected to be carried out in three stages, beginning with the Causeway and Second Link followed by the Malaysia-Thai border and then the border between Malaysia with Brunei as well as Indonesia... » READ MORE

4. Body of half-naked woman found in Hong Kong restaurant under renovation

Photo: South China Morning Post

Emergency personnel were called to the location on the first floor of the Honour Building on To Kwa Wan Road at 10.14am over a report of a dead body... » READ MORE