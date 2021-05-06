Daily roundup: Moderna booster increases antibodies against Covid-19 variants, early data shows — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Moderna booster increases antibodies against Covid-19 variants, early data shows

Early human trial data shows that a third dose of either its current Covid-19 shot or an experimental new vaccine candidate increases immunity... » READ MORE

2. 10 active Covid-19 clusters in Singapore: New case on Wednesday links to earlier cases at Pasir Panjang Terminal

The latest case is a 59-year-old trailer truck driver who works at Brani Terminal and Pasir Panjang Terminal (pictured). PHOTO: The Straits Times

The sole Covid-19 community case reported on Wednesday (May 5) was linked to three earlier cases at Pasir Panjang Terminal... » READ MORE

3. Why Singapore moved to 21-day hotel quarantine - and countries with longest, shortest and 'most relaxing' self-isolation requirements

Travellers are seen at Singapore’s Changi Airport. The city state is restricting arrivals from India and has extended its mandatory two-week quarantine period by another week. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Singapore on Tuesday (May 4) announced it would extend its quarantine period from 14 to 21 days for most inbound travellers... » READ MORE

4. Man finds centipede in 'cai png' from Pasir Ris stall

PHOTO: Stomp

Stomp contributor Yong said his wife had bought three packets of economy rice from a coffee shop stall at Block 444 Pasir Ris Drive 6... » READ MORE