Daily roundup: Moderna booster increases antibodies against Covid-19 variants, early data shows — and other top stories today

1. Moderna booster increases antibodies against Covid-19 variants, early data shows
Early human trial data shows that a third dose of either its current Covid-19 shot or an experimental new vaccine candidate increases immunity... » READ MORE
2. 10 active Covid-19 clusters in Singapore: New case on Wednesday links to earlier cases at Pasir Panjang Terminal
The sole Covid-19 community case reported on Wednesday (May 5) was linked to three earlier cases at Pasir Panjang Terminal... » READ MORE
3. Why Singapore moved to 21-day hotel quarantine - and countries with longest, shortest and 'most relaxing' self-isolation requirements
Singapore on Tuesday (May 4) announced it would extend its quarantine period from 14 to 21 days for most inbound travellers... » READ MORE
4. Man finds centipede in 'cai png' from Pasir Ris stall
Stomp contributor Yong said his wife had bought three packets of economy rice from a coffee shop stall at Block 444 Pasir Ris Drive 6... » READ MORE