Daily roundup: Mum of 3 Cecilia Cheung wants to continue having kids - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
AsiaOne
May 21, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mum of 3 Cecilia Cheung wants to continue having kids

On a recent episode of Chinese variety show Women 30+, the Hong Kong actress shared that she will continue to have children while she can... » READ MORE

2. Mobile phone shops in Singapore aren't accepting Huawei phones for trade-in for now

Photo: Flickr/Karlis Dambrans

The alleged bum-rush to offload Huawei products appears to have made such an impact that local mobile phone retailers have stopped accepting Huawei phones for trade-ins for now... » READ MORE

3. Canberra station on North-South Line to open on Nov 2

Photo: The Straits Times

The station, which is only the second to be built on an existing line after Dover station on the East-West Line, is a 10-minute walk away from an estimated 17,000 households in nearby estates such as Sembawang Springs, EastLink I and II @ Canberra and Eastwave @ Canberra... » READ MORE

4. 130 passengers stuck on plane in Yangon after SIA flight to S'pore gets delayed for almost 5 hours

Photo: Stomp

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight was delayed in Yangon for nearly five hours on Saturday (May 18) due to a technical issue with the emergency brake system... » READ MORE

