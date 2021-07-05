Daily roundup: NSmen can now fulfil annual fitness requirements remotely, as FIT goes online — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. NSmen can now fulfil annual fitness requirements remotely, as FIT goes online
From next Monday, up to 45 NSmen can take part in each FIT @ Home session with at least two fitness trainers checking on their safety and performance... » READ MORE
2. 'I accidentally threw away the leaflet': Residents appeal for new redemption leaflets for free oximeter
Several seniors had to be stopped from throwing away the leaflet... » READ MORE
3. Then and now: How K-drama's leading ladies like Son Ye-jin, Jang Na-ra, Song Hye-kyo were like
Hint: They look pretty good... » READ MORE
4. Future 'Superstar'? 25-year-old wrestler Sean Tan aka Trexxus is first Singaporean to join WWE
He is also the only Southeast Asian in the lineup... » READ MORE
