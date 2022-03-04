Daily roundup: Rental prices in Singapore go through the roof even as population dips — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Rental prices in Singapore go through the roof even as population dips

Home rents have risen to a seven-year high in Singapore... » READ MORE

2. Thai actress' speedboat accident: New evidence emerges, passengers could face charges of negligence causing death

PHOTO: Instagram/Nida "Tangmo" Patcharaveerapong

Phaiboon Trikanjananun was steering the vessel at the time of the accident even though he didn't have a license to operate the speedboat... » READ MORE

3. Man admits to committing statutory rape, getting 12-year-old girl pregnant

PHOTO: The Straits Times/Kelvin Chng

Lok asked for her gender and age, and she replied that she was a 12-year-old girl... » READ MORE

4. Kim Lim's Great Gatsby pre-wedding dinner: Who wore what

Instagram/Kim Lim

The pièce de résistance of course, is the eye-catching Bvlgari Serpenti necklace... » READ MORE

