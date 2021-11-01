Daily roundup: SBS bus captain helps python cross road safely - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. SBS bus captain helps python cross road safely

Most would have stepped on the accelerator and sped away from this scene, but not Avtar - he stopped, let the snake... » READ MORE

2. MP Raeesah Khan admits police station visit not true, reveals she was sexually assaulted at 18

PHOTO: Screengrab/MCI

“I should not have shared the survivor’s story without her consent, nor should I have said that I accompanied her to the police station when I had not. It was wrong of me to have done so,” the 27-year-old told ... » READ MORE

3. Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

PHOTO: Twitter/@SIZ33

One video uploaded on Twitter showed a steady stream of people running away from a train car where, seconds later, a blaze lit up. Another video showed passengers... » READ MORE

4. I tried Nathan Hartono's 5-minute instant noodle 'pad thai' recipe and it blew my mind

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo, Instagram/nathanhartono

"Sorry Thai followers, don't yell at me," the heartthrob added cheekily... » READ MORE

