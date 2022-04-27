Daily roundup: SCDF's elite Dart officers called in to rescue 3 people trapped in lift at Junction 10 mall - and other top stories today

1. SCDF's elite Dart officers called in to rescue 3 people trapped in lift at Junction 10 mall

Three shoppers out for what they thought was a leisurely trip to Junction 10 shopping mall got more than what they bargained for when they had to be rescued by the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel on... » READ MORE

2. Hawker at North Bridge Road 'permanently chopes' table, hurls vulgarities at couple for sitting at it

The hawker accused the couple of removing his items to dine on "his table". PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Summer Fung

Diners reserving seats with tissue packets is a practice that's generally frowned upon but ingrained in local hawker culture.

But when a hawker 'permanently chopes' a table for his own use at North Bridge Road Market and Food Centre, his act has drawn brickbats online instead... » READ MORE

3. 'Harassment, doxxing, name and shame': Orchard Central cafe gives 'scathing' responses to negative reviews

Grain Alley Cafe has come under fire from netizens after their incendiary responses to one-star reviews online. PHOTO: Instagram/Grain Alley Cafe, Internet screengrab

When most people leave reviews of a place on Google, they don't usually expect a response - certainly, not those criticising their character, marriage or even their smell.

Grain Alley at Orchard Central has recently come under scrutiny after a Reddit post highlighted the cafe's criticism of customers who left one-star reviews on Google, allegedly rewarding those who... » READ MORE

4. 'I thought my son wouldn't make it': Singaporean families with kids who fought severe Covid-19 complications share their stories

Vincent (left) and Lenia (right) share the story of their son's fight against MIS-C. PHOTO: Vincent and Lenia

No parent wishes to see their child in pain.

For two Singaporean couples, they had to endure the whirlwind of emotions that came with seeing their young sons battle severe Covid-19 related complications... » READ MORE