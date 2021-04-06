Daily roundup: Seconds before his death, Taiwanese train driver slams on brakes to protect passengers — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Taiwan train crash: Seconds before his death, train driver slams on brakes to protect passengers

With the truck only 250m away, Yuan did not have enough time or distance for an emergency brake to avoid a collision... » READ MORE

2. Hottest K-drama actors aged 30 and under you'd want as imaginary boyfriends

PHOTO: Instagram/eunwo.o_c

A big part of the appeal of K-dramas is the indulgent escapism and the impossibly gorgeous actors... » READ MORE

3. Singapore to accept Covid-19 digital travel pass from May

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The pass was successfully tested by Singapore Airlines. More than 20 carriers, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines, are also testing the pass... » READ MORE

4. Hungry hornbill yanks songbird from cage, ruffles netizens' feathers

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

There have been increasing reports of these birds spotted near human dwellings in recent years.... » READ MORE

