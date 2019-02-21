Daily roundup: Singapore Airlines denies snooping with in-flight entertainment cameras - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Singapore Airlines denies snooping with in-flight entertainment cameras
Travellers took to Twitter and other social media to raise the alarm over the cameras at the bottom of seatback screens on a number of the Singapore flag carrier's newer aircraft... » READ MORE
2. Fatal fame: man drinks himself to death chasing live-stream dream
His friend said that as well as beer and spirits, Chu once drank cooking oil for his fans in the hope of getting cash rewards from them... » READ MORE
3. Actor Peter Yu may no longer be in contact with daughter Eleanor but he is happy with life
He has not even been following Eleanor's burgeoning career in China as an actress, artist and singer... » READ MORE
4. Cast honours Aloysius Pang as show goes on
The lensing ceremony held yesterday (Feb 20) was supposed to be a joyous occasion to mark the start of filming for a TV series... » READ MORE