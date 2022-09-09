Daily roundup: Singapore-born food critic Chua Lam slammed for saying that Japanese omakase 'treats diners like idiots' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore-born food critic Chua Lam slammed for saying that Japanese omakase 'treats diners like idiots'

He shared that operating in this manner only makes it easier for restaurants to calculate their cost, and does not transmit the essence of Japanese cuisine... » READ MORE

2. 'She ate the props': Jack Neo says Yeo Yann Yann secretly feasts on durians while filming new CNY movie King of Musang King

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

She couldn't restrain herself when flanked from all angles in a durian plantation... » READ MORE

3. 'Nobody ever offered me money to take me to hotel': Jade Rasif recalls DJ days in siam diu

PHOTO: Instagram/Djjaderasif

She didn't entertain for tips and even if someone tipped her $5,000, the most they would get is a "polite nod"... » READ MORE

4. From her favourite brooch to a game of sepak takraw: 5 things to know about Queen Elizabeth's ties with Singapore

PHOTO: Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts Collection, Courtesy of National Archives of Singapore

She had visited Singapore, a former British colony, three times after the nation's independence – in 1972, 1989 and 2006... » READ MORE

