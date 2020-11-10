Daily roundup: Singapore could have a Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore could have a Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021

The first shipments of the vaccine co-developed by Singapore researchers are expected in the first quarter.... » READ MORE

2. I tried eating leftover food for a week - here's why you should too

PHOTO: AsiaOne

I decided to challenge myself to be more mindful about my food wastage. My somewhat lofty goal for the week? Zero food waste.

Before this, I'd always assumed that disposed foodstuff wasn't a pressing issue. I mean, at least it doesn't stick around for hundreds of years like plastics, right?... » READ MORE

3. Mark Lee's Golden Horse quarantine in Taipei turns into a foodie holiday

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/marklee4444

Steamboat, crabs, roasted pork, Hung Rui Chen sandwiches, and ice cream – these are some of the sumptuous food Singaporean actor Mark Lee has had while in Taipei.... » READ MORE

4. Thinking McDonald's Hokkaido Salmon Burger tastes like fishballs, YouTuber makes a better one from scratch

McDonald's Singapore, Screengrab / YouTube / Just A Fat Boi

According to the YouTuber, however, it tastes nothing like salmon and more like fishballs. “Nothing wrong with fishballs, but why buy a fishball burger for $11 when you can buy fishball noodles for $3?” he noted in a video uploaded on Friday (Nov 6)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com