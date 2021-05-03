Daily roundup: Singaporean teen charged with threatening EPL football player via Instagram — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I will kill you and your family': Singaporean teen charged with threatening EPL football player via Instagram

A Singaporean teenager has been charged in court after threatening to kill football player Neal Maupay...

2. 2nd-gen actor Joel Choo leaves Mediacorp with dad Zhu Houren's support

PHOTO: Instagram/joelchoozw

Second-generation actor Joel Choo, whose father is veteran actor Zhu Houren, announced in an Instagram post on Sunday (May 2) that he is leaving...

3. 'Please ban all flights from India': Gilbert Goh investigated for holding placard outside ICA building

PHOTO: Facebook/Gilbert Goh

Activist Gilbert Goh is now under investigation for carrying out a public assembly without a police permit...

4. 'Go to hell': The last words pregnant woman heard before husband pushed her off a cliff

Wang Nan is still in recovery two years after being pushed down a cliff by her husband in Thailand in June, 2019. PHOTO: South China Morning Post/Handout

"Go to hell". These were the last words Wang Nan heard before her husband kissed her on the cheek and pushed her off a cliff...

