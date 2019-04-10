Daily roundup: Woman attacks man with scissors at Bedok Interchange - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Woman attacks man with scissors at Bedok Interchange
A spat between a couple at Bedok Bus Interchange on Monday turned violent when the woman allegedly took a pair of scissors to attack the man... » READ MORE
2. Aesthetics doctor Georgia Lee sued by TV producer who claims she got misled into investing $2m into Dr Lee's skincare business
There was no formal contract, but Ms Hatta claimed there was a mutual "understanding" that she would be consulted on key business decisions... » READ MORE
3. Burger King draws flak for 'racist' ad on Vietnamese burger
The ad was to promote the fast food restaurant's new Vietnamese Sweet Chilli Tendercrisp burger and apparently showed white customers trying to eat the said burger using chopsticks... » READ MORE
4. Chinese woman locked up for wearing miniskirt and red scarf
Police in southwest China have detained a woman for "defiling revolutionary martyrs" after she appeared in a video wearing "bright, revealing clothes" and a Young Pioneers' red scarf... » READ MORE