Daily roundup: Woman attacks man with scissors at Bedok Interchange - and other top stories today

The pair were taken to hospital in two ambulances.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
AsiaOne
Apr 10, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman attacks man with scissors at Bedok Interchange

A spat between a couple at Bedok Bus Interchange on Monday turned violent when the woman allegedly took a pair of scissors to attack the man... » READ MORE

2. Aesthetics doctor Georgia Lee sued by TV producer who claims she got misled into investing $2m into Dr Lee's skincare business

Photo: The Straits Times

There was no formal contract, but Ms Hatta claimed there was a mutual "understanding" that she would be consulted on key business decisions... » READ MORE

3. Burger King draws flak for 'racist' ad on Vietnamese burger

Photo: Twitter/Maria Mo

The ad was to promote the fast food restaurant's new Vietnamese Sweet Chilli Tendercrisp burger and apparently showed white customers trying to eat the said burger using chopsticks... » READ MORE

4. Chinese woman locked up for wearing miniskirt and red scarf

Photo: South China Morning Post

Police in southwest China have detained a woman for "defiling revolutionary martyrs" after she appeared in a video wearing "bright, revealing clothes" and a Young Pioneers' red scarf... » READ MORE

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

