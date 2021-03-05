Daily roundup: Woman dies after fire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio HDB flat containing 'heaps of items' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman dies after fire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio HDB flat containing 'heaps of items'

A police spokesman said a 20-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were unconscious when taken to the hospital. He said the woman... » READ MORE

2. Close shave for home owner as glass door in Punggol East flat shatters suddenly

Screen grabs from CCTV footage showing the moment before Mr Sito Rong Feng entered his kitchen and seconds later when the sliding glass door shattered (above). Glass was scattered across the living room.

PHOTO: Facebook/Eldora Lie and Facebook/Sito Rong Feng

A mere four seconds was the difference between Mr Sito Rong Feng walking unscathed into his kitchen and... » READ MORE

3. Jamie Chua gets real and talks about the most relatable mum issue ever

PHOTO: Instagram/ec24m

In a recent IGTV post, Singapore socialite Jamie Chua shared her own experiences with... » READ MORE

4. August 2021 HDB BTO: Can you afford a flat in Queenstown or Jurong East?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

August 2021 will be one of the most exciting and contested HDB launches to date, for one reason... » READ MORE

