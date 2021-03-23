Daily roundup: Woman on wheelchair struggles with 'jungle obstacle course' in Jurong West HDB corridor — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman on wheelchair struggles with 'jungle obstacle course' in Jurong West HDB corridor

Moving through a cluttered corridor at Block 906 Jurong West Street 91 is a gruelling task for a wheelchair-bound resident... » READ MORE

2. 33-year-old businessman linked to alleged fraud of record $1b charged

Ng Yu Zhi was charged with two counts of cheating and two of being a party to fraudulent trading on March 22, 2021. PHOTO: Hreasily

A businessman charged on Monday (March 22) has been linked to an alleged fraud involving at least $1 billion, the largest in Singapore's history... » READ MORE

3. 'Beautiful translator' at China-US summit determined to work in diplomacy and was known as 'little Zhao Wei', say former teacher and students

Mainland actress Zhao Wei (left) and translator Zhang Jing (right) who was often compared to Zhao in high school, say classmates. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The Chinese woman who trended on social media as "China's most beautiful interpreter", always dreamed of being a diplomat... » READ MORE

4. Man in China claiming to be Taoist master offering breast implants with 'mind control' and witchcraft has authorities worried

A video showing the self-styled master performing magical breast enlargement on a group of women. PHOTO: Screengrab/Beijing News

A man in northern China who claims to be able to use mind control to enhance the size of women's breasts may be in hot water... » READ MORE

