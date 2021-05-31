Daily roundup: 'You Indians don't follow the rules': Man allegedly insists woman's baby wear a mask at Bedok Reservoir — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'You Indians don't follow the rules': Man allegedly insists woman's baby wear a mask at Bedok Reservoir

The woman, an Indian Singaporean, said that an elderly man approached her at around 8.30am, asking why... » READ MORE

2. Singapore-based worker known as 'brother yum cha' goes viral in China

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

The Singapore-based worker who maintains and repairs ships for a living has become somewhat of a viral sensation in China recently for... » READ MORE

3. B1617 Covid-19 variant infiltrates over 50 countries: 4 reasons why it spreads so easily

PHOTO: Reuters

The B1617 Covid-19 variant has infiltrated over 50 countries, outcompeted other strains and continues to infect. It will also not be the last time... » READ MORE

4. Crystal clear: More turn to crystals to help deal with pandemic stress

PHOTO: Glynis Xie

Owner of Instagram store selling raw crystals, Glynis Xie said: "Many people struggled during the circuit breaker, and my customers were seeking solutions for their... » READ MORE

