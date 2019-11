Day of reckoning as South Korean students take crucial college entrance exam

SEOUL - A hush fell over South Korea on Thursday (Nov 14) as hundreds of thousands of students sat the high-stakes national university entrance exam that could define their future in the ultra-competitive country.

Success in the day-long test - which teenagers spend years preparing for - means a place in one of the elite colleges seen as key to future careers, incomes, and even marriage prospects.

To reduce traffic and ensure some 550,000 students arrived on time, government offices, businesses, and even Seoul's stock market opened an hour later than usual, at 10am.

Police cars and motorbikes were on stand-by to rush any students running late to the 1,185 schools where the exam was taking place.

Boys and girls take the test separately and extraordinary measures are taken to ensure nothing disturbs the examinees.

All take-offs and landings at South Korean airports were suspended for 35 minutes during an English listening test, when all planes in the air must also maintain an altitude higher than 3km.