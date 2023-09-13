Delayed by durian: Bus conductor in Thailand faints after passenger brings durian aboard

The smell of durian hits hard, but the smell of this one in particular delivered a knockout blow to an unsuspecting bus conductor in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kussama Srisong was left reeling after the smell of durian on board her bus caused her to faint, she shared in a Facebook post last Saturday (Sept 9).

Her encounter with the so-called king of fruits had caused an allergic reaction, resulting in Srisong suffering chest tightness and shortness of breath, she said in her post.

Srisong said the vehicle was subsequently brought to a stop, causing a delay.

Along with a picture of her lying on her side across bus seats while being taken care of by two others around her, Srisong wrote: "For passengers who bring durians onto the bus, when something happens it doesn't mean only you are delayed.

"Other people also have to go back home late because of my durian allergies."

Recalling the incident, she thanked "sister Lek" and "sister A" for bringing her to the hospital, also extending her gratitude to the passengers that cared for her and her boss as well.

Speaking to Thai news publication Thairath, Srisong shared that she's now feeling better, but still experiencing bouts of dizziness.

In the event that a passenger brings a durian fruit onto the bus, they are asked to leave immediately, Srisong told Thairath.

However, the smell of the fruit will still linger in the vehicle — which was the case in this instance.

Additionally, Srisong also highlighted to the Thai publication that bus regulations prohibit bringing objects with strong odours on board.

If you want to eat it, buy it near your house so there won't be any problems, Srisong beseeched.

Not many durian allergy cases in Singapore

Although there aren’t many durian allergy cases in Singapore, “there are a few cases of suspected durian allergies during the durian season,” said Dr Benjamin Loh, a resident doctor at DTAP Clinic Bencoolen in a CNA report in 2020.

“Based on research literature, there is only one study that looked into durian allergies,” he said then, adding that it is possible to develop an allergy to durians later in life.

As to what's in a durian that is likely to cause an allergy, dietitian and founder of Aptima Nutrition & Sports Consultants Jaclyn Reutens said in the same report that it is possibly the sulphur content in durian "because there are individuals who are allergic to sulphur".

