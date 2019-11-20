Desperate Hong Kong protesters explore sewers in campus escape bid

One protester climbing down with a guide string as he tries to find an escape route
PHOTO: AFP
AFP and Reuters

HONG KONG - Arms covered in cling film and torches in hand as they drop into the sewers, clusters of pro-democracy protesters still inside a Hong Kong campus are plotting increasingly ingenious - and desperate - ways to escape a police siege.

Protesters have removed metal manholes, some making exploratory forays into the fetid tunnels, following rumours of successful exfiltrations from a campus ringed for three days by baton-wielding police determined to arrest them.

Pockets of protesters, some with thick bandages wrapped around their knees in anticipation of a long crawl to freedom.

AFP reporters saw one group on their stomachs practising crawling. Another group hugged each other in consolation after apparently agreeing not to take the route down into the unknown.

"The people outside can't help us," a protester told local media as he prepared to descend into a sewer. "So what can we do?"

One protester, gas mask on and cling film around his arms, carried a torch as he descended with his backpack down into the subterranean gloom.

So far, the daring escape bids have been matched by their danger. Late on Monday, dozens of protesters in civilian clothes slid down several metres of rope onto a flyover, where a cavalcade of motorbikes conducted a smash and grab rescue mission.

A protester using a torch to see how wide the sewer is.
PHOTO: AFP

Police said 37 of the escapees and motorcyclists were later arrested - but many others are thought to have got away.

About 100 protesters remained in the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which has been surrounded by police, after more than two days of clashes. Some 280 injured were taken to hospitals yesterday, the Hospital Authority said.

Police have arrested about 1,100 people in the past day.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said yesterday she hoped a stand-off between police and a group of pro-democracy protesters at a university could be resolved and she had told police to handle it humanely.

In what many will see as an illustration of Beijing's tightening grip, China's legislature questioned the legality of a Monday Hong Kong court ruling that a ban on face masks worn by protesters was unlawful.

The National People's Congress said Hong Kong courts had no power to rule on the constitutionality of city legislation.

Mrs Lam also did not rule out more violence as she urged peace.

"If the protesters are coming out in a peaceful manner... then there is no situation when that sort of violence would happen," she told a press briefing.

However, police would have to take "necessary action" if the situation changed, she said.

One woman said her son was inside the campus with his girlfriend and they would come out but for the fear of facing charges of rioting, which can carry a 10-year sentence.

"I know the young people see there are many unrighteous things in society, they want to do something to change it," said one woman.

"But as parents, we only have one wish. We only want all of them to come home safely."

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Carrie Lam police Universities

TRENDING

Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Chan Chun Sing: Situation in Hong Kong has reached breaking point, Singapore can draw 4 lessons from ongoing developments
Chan Chun Sing: Singapore can draw 4 lessons from HK situation
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
Aloysius Pang&#039;s death: 2 SAF servicemen fined after pleading guilty in military court
Aloysius Pang's death: 2 SAF servicemen fined after pleading guilty in military court
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week

SERVICES