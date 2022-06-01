Destroy All Humans! publisher THQ Nordic eyes Southeast Asia expansion with Singapore office

As Southeast Asia grows to become an attractive hub for global companies, more are setting up shop in Singapore, taking advantage of the small nation's location and proximity to other countries in the region.

The last was Sony opening its Asia Hub in the Little Red Dot and now, the Austrian game publisher of titles including Destroy All Humans!, Biomutant, and Red Faction, THQ Nordic, is establishing its roots in the region with a brand-new Singapore office.

A list of titles published by THQ Nordic.

PHOTO: THQ Nordic

The move to Singapore comes after the company's expansion into Asia in 2019, which saw the incorporation of THQ Nordic Japan KK.

This outing takes the form of a second subsidiary in Asia, and will serve as a central hub for public relations, marketing, and talent acquisition for THQ Nordic and HandyGames' slate of games in the region. Apart from Singapore, the market includes Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

"Building on the success of our Japanese office, the next logical challenge to take on was entering the greater Asean region. With almost half of the world's gamers located here, establishing a footprint poses not only a daunting challenge but a wholly exciting one as well. Plus and as always: our interest is long-term orientated, not just a quick pleasure," said Philipp Brock, Marketing Director of THQ Nordic.

"This region is one of big, open hearts and wonderful gaming fans. There is no better time than now to pick up our controllers, warm up our PCs and get to know this avid community," said Winson Lo, Managing Director of THQ Nordic Singapore.

Formed in 2011, THQ Nordic is a publishing subsidiary of Swedish video game and media holding company Embracer Group. It has acquired and established subsidiary studios over the years, including Black Forest Games, Bugbear Entertainment, Gunfire Games, HandyGames, Piranha Bytes, Purple Lamp Studios, and Rainbow Studios.

Jagged Alliance 3.

PHOTO: THQ Noridc

The venture into Singapore waters means the local crowd can expect more buzz on the gaming front from THQ Nordic, which could potentially include initiatives like gaming events and localised content.

While the studio has yet to announce future plans, it's always nice to have additional brands that can help nurture the gaming culture here, especially with HandyGames' expertise in the mobile gaming landscape — a market that continues to experience growth in the region.

As for the near future, the studio will be dropping Destroy All Humans! 2, Way of the Hunter, Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, Jagged Alliance 3, with more information set to arrive in due time.

Speaking of the alien invasion game, the release date for Destroy All Humans! 2 — Reprobed has just been announced, heading to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Aug 30, 2022. The game will feature a two-player, split-screen co-op mode, so you and a friend can destroy all humans together!

In the meantime, we would like to extend our congratulations to THQ Nordic for the successful opening of its Singapore office!

