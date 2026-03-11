DG Taiwan 2026 expands as an Asian Hub for IP and licensing

Taking place from April 16 to 19, at the Taipei World Trade Centre Exhibition Centre, DG Taiwan reinforces its ambition to become Asia's leading B2B platform for design, creative gifts and licensing. With the introduction of a dedicated IP (intellectual property) & Licensed Products area, the show aims to connect creativity, industry expertise and global markets through an integrated value chain.

Rebranded in 2024 to reflect its transformation, DG Taiwan — formerly the Taipei International Gift & Stationery Show, founded in 1978 — has evolved into a major event for design-driven products, lifestyle goods, creative stationery, sustainable design and licensing services.

The 2025 edition highlighted this momentum, gathering 299 exhibitors and 12,308 visitors from 41 countries and regions. International buyers came from markets including Japan, China, the US, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, India and Brazil. The diversity of attendees — from distributors and e-commerce platforms to publishers, specialist retailers, listed corporations, museums, financial institutions and professional associations — demonstrates the trade show's strong cross-industry appeal.

Finding the perfect match for a celebrated illustrated character — whether capturing its cool edge or playful charm — can be a daunting task. Endless scrolling through online catalogs often yields few results. That's why the new International IP Hub Pavilion at DG Taiwan is designed for discovery. Visitors will encounter homegrown Thai favorites like Mamuang, alongside rising international stars such as France's NINIWANTED, Korea's artist brand MR.DONOTHING and TUM ULIT's charming canine universe. Taiwan's own well-known IPs, i'm mark and BOUNCE, will also join the international lineup, highlighting the region's creative strength.

One of the highlights of this edition is the launch of the IP & Licensed Products area, designed to bring together design brands, characters, illustrations, patterns, editorial content, and licensing agencies. By connecting creators with manufacturers and market channels, the zone aims to position DG Taiwan as a true B2B hub for IP and licensing in Asia.

This article is brought to you by Taiwan Trade Center.