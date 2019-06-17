Doctor-model in Myanmar hits back at ban

Arguing a point: Nang Mwe San, who worked for five years as a general practitioner, argues that there are no specific restrictions on dress codes in medical ethics.

YANGON - A Myanmar doctor and model who had her medical licence revoked for posting lingerie photos of herself blasted the government for "interfering" with personal freedoms, vowing to appeal against the medical council's decision in a deeply conservative country.

Nang Mwe San frequently updates her Facebook - the main mode of online communication in Myanmar - with photos of herself dressed in swimsuits and lingerie, mimicking US model Kendall Jen­ner's sheer outfits, as well as form-fitting traditional wear.

But while the country's youth have embraced modern clothing and pop culture, attitudes are slow to evolve and the conservative so­­ciety still frowns on any depictions of overt sexuality.

Her risque outfits ran afoul of the Myanmar Medical Council, who issued her a letter dated June 3 revoking her licence for "her dressing style which is against Myanmar culture and tradition".

The 29-year-old, who worked for five years as a general practitioner before pursuing a modelling career in 2017, said there are no specific restrictions on dress code in medical ethics.