Doctor-model in Myanmar hits back at ban

Arguing a point: Nang Mwe San, who worked for five years as a general practitioner, argues that there are no specific restrictions on dress codes in medical ethics.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

YANGON - A Myanmar doctor and model who had her medical licence revoked for posting lingerie photos of herself blasted the government for "interfering" with personal freedoms, vowing to appeal against the medical council's decision in a deeply conservative country.

Nang Mwe San frequently updates her Facebook - the main mode of online communication in Myanmar - with photos of herself dressed in swimsuits and lingerie, mimicking US model Kendall Jen­ner's sheer outfits, as well as form-fitting traditional wear.

But while the country's youth have embraced modern clothing and pop culture, attitudes are slow to evolve and the conservative so­­ciety still frowns on any depictions of overt sexuality.

Her risque outfits ran afoul of the Myanmar Medical Council, who issued her a letter dated June 3 revoking her licence for "her dressing style which is against Myanmar culture and tradition".

The 29-year-old, who worked for five years as a general practitioner before pursuing a modelling career in 2017, said there are no specific restrictions on dress code in medical ethics.

"I am not dressed like that when I am treating patients," Nang Mwe San said, adding that this was "unacceptable" and she plans to appeal the council's decision within the month.

"I don't think they should interfere with personal freedoms and it is not their business," she said, adding that she still hopes to return to medicine in the future.

Myanmar currently faces a "critical shortage" of trained health workers, according to the World Health Organisation.

The medical council members could not be reached for comment.

But local netizens had plenty to say, with some harpooning her for criticising a lack of human rights and democracy in Myanmar.

"Human rights is not about expo­sing your body," said commenter Shwe Thu Razza. "You should maintain Myanmar culture."

But others came down on the model's side.

"What she wears outside of work should not matter to her profession," said Swa Win Kyaw.

