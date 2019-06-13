'Don't drink and drone,' say Japanese MPs

Drunkenly flying a drone weighing more than 200 grams in Japan could result in a fine of up to 300,000 yen (S$3,781.20).

TOKYO - People in Japan operating drones under the influence could face up to a year in prison under new laws passed on Thursday (June 13) that aim to control the increasingly popular devices.

Drunkenly flying a drone weighing more than 200g could also result in a fine of up to 300,000 yen (S$3,780), after the Lower House of Parliament passed the new legislation following a string of accidents.

Performing dangerous stunts with drones, such as sharp plunges, will also be subject to fines of up to 500,000 yen.

"We believe operating drones after consuming alcohol is as serious as (drink) driving," a Transport Ministry official told AFP.