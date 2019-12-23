Don't worry, Modi tells India's Muslims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought Sunday to reassure India's Muslims over a new citizenship law that has sparked deadly protests and put his Hindu nationalist government under pressure like never before.

At least 25 people have died in almost two weeks of demonstrations and violence after Modi's government passed the law criticised as anti-Muslim.

More protests took place on Sunday in the Hindu-majority nation.

Addressing party supporters in New Delhi -- who cried "Modi! Modi!" at the mention of the law -- the prime minister said Muslims "don't need to worry at all" provided they are genuine Indians.

"Muslims who are sons of the soil and whose ancestors are the children of mother India need not to worry," Modi, 69, told the crowd of thousands.

Accusing the main opposition Congress party of condoning the violence by not condemning it, Modi said opponents were "spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention camps".

"There are no detention centres. All these stories about detention centres are lies, lies and lies," he said.

Despite the prime minister's assertion, the northeastern state of Assam has six detention centres holding more than 1,000 alleged illegal migrants, and plans another 11.

India's junior home minister has told parliament that 28 detainees have died in the camps in recent years.

The Home Ministry in June issued a "2019 Model Detention Manual" to states, asking them to set up camps in major entry points.

Two centres were planned near the cities of Mumbai and Bangalore.

Modi also said that there had been "no discussion" about a nationwide "register of citizens", which many Muslims in India fear is targeted mainly at them.