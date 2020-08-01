Dozen hurt in fresh Indian student clashes

AHMEDABAD, INDIA - At least a dozen people were injured on Tuesday (Jan 7) in fresh clashes between student groups loyal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opponents with the main opposition Congress party, police said.

Student politics has turned ugly in recent weeks over several issues, including a new citizenship law, heavy-handed police tactics and hikes in university fees.

The latest confrontation, in Mr Modi's home state, came two days after attackers rampaged through a Delhi university, leaving 34 injured and sparking nationwide protests.

Critics and media reports blamed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body linked to Mr Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, for the violence on Sunday evening at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Police reportedly stood by and did nothing to stop the attack, while videos purportedly from the scene showed masked men swinging batons as students screamed in terror.

Police in Gujarat state in western India said fresh violence broke out on Tuesday when members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) held a protest outside the ABVP's offices.

"Some 10 to 12 people have been injured in the clash," Ahmedabad police deputy commissioner K.N. Damor told journalists.

One unverified but widely shared video showed members of the ABVP chasing and hitting an NSUI activist with sticks.

The ABVP accused the NSUI of instigating the clashes.