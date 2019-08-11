Dozens of endangered turtles disappear from Japan zoo

A handout photo taken in 2004 and released by the Okinawa Zoo and Museum on Nov 6, 2019, shows a yellow-margined box turtle at Okinawa Zoo.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

TOKYO - More than 60 endangered turtles have disappeared from a zoo in Japan's southernmost province in a suspected theft, officials said on Thursday (Nov 7).

"We feed them twice a week and a keeper noticed their number was clearly low," said zoo section chief Kozue Ohgimi at Okinawa Zoo and Museum.

Officials later found cable ties used to secure netting over the enclosure housing the turtles had been removed at several spots.

"The nets were loose enough to enable an adult to sneak into the area," the section chief said.

Officials fear the turtles may have been stolen for sale on the black market, where they are valued as exotic pets.

"They are traded for high prices," the section chief said.

The disappearances have been reported to local police, who are investigating, zoo officials said.

The turtles are small, measuring about a maximum 20cm long.

In all, the zoo said 64 turtles have disappeared - 15 Ryukyu leaf turtles and 49 yellow-margined box turtles.

Both types are on the red list of threatened species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

Both species are also designated as "natural treasures" by Japan's cultural affairs agency, meaning commercial trade in them is banned.

