Dozens left hanging upside down after roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan stalls

In a horrifying turn of events, some 32 riders on a roller coaster in Universal Studios Japan, Osaka were left hanging upside down when the ride malfunctioned.

The popular Flying Dinosaur roller coaster came to an emergency stop at around 11am on Thursday (Dec 14), reported Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

This resulted in one of the carriages stranded at one of its highest points at some 40 metres above ground. There were 32 riders on that carriage.

[embed]https://youtu.be/OAGuPjuEvA8?si=EVvBJ0OXtAngUt40[/embed]

According to The Yomiuri Shimbun, the park operator said that all riders were "guided down to the ground using an evacuation route" by theme park staff and there were no injuries.

"The roller coaster automatically stops if sensors installed on the attraction detect an abnormality," the park operator told NHK.

The operator added that the exact cause for Thursday's incident, however, remains unknown.

