'Don't drink and ride': Japan suspends driving licences of nearly 900 for cycling while drunk

A total of 896 cyclists across Japan have had their driving licences suspended between January and September 2025 for riding a bicycle while intoxicated.

The number of suspended car driving licences rose sharply from the same period in 2024, when only two people had their licences suspended, according to data from the National Police Agency (NPA).

The spike in suspensions comes after stricter traffic rules were introduced in November last year. Those convicted of cycling under the influence of alcohol will also face a jail term of up to three years or a maximum fine of 500,000 yen (S$4,147).

The new regulations also lowered the threshold for cyclists to be punished — a breath alcohol test of 0.15 milligrams per litre or more will result in penalty.

"Drunk cycling can lead to serious accidents," a police official told Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun. "I hope everyone will abide by the rule, 'Don't drink and ride.'"

Meanwhile, anyone who offers alcohol to cyclists, or who lends a bike to a drunk person, will face a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to 300,000 yen.

From April next year, cyclists will also be penalised for using smartphones while riding and riding fixed-gear bikes without brakes.

[[nid:726470]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com