Drinking Dettol, vaccine conspiracies: Misinformation on the Internet spreads Wuhan virus panic

HONG KONG - Misleading bat soup videos, vastly inflated death tolls, quack remedies and vaccine conspiracies - a global deluge of misinformation is compounding public fears about China's new coronavirus and stoking racial stereotypes.

Phoebe, a 40-year-old Hong Kong doctor, has been dismayed by some of the messages cropping up in her family Whatsapp group in recent days.

"I've seen information... telling people to use a hairdryer to disinfect your face and hands, or drink 60-degree (C) hot water to keep healthy," she told AFP, asking not to be fully identified.

"I also saw a post shared in Facebook groups telling people to drink Dettol," she added, referring to a household disinfectant.

As a health expert, she knew none of these methods would work - and could, in fact, be dangerous - so she set about warning her family.

But how many more messages like that are out there?

Researchers say the Internet and chat apps are awash in them.

Ever since the emergence of the virus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan became public at the start of January, misinformation has stalked its spread.

Ms Cristina Tardaguila, from the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, says more than 50 fact-checking organisations in 30 countries have been dealing with "three waves" of misinformation.

"One regarding the origins of the virus; one about a fake patent, and a third about how to prevent it/cure it," she told AFP.

'RACIST MORONS'

AFP's own fact-check teams have encountered a deluge of misinformation causing confusion and fear - include one out of Sri Lanka claiming China said 11 million people would die.

Another was a false report in Australia listing common food brands and locations in Sydney that were supposedly tainted, while multiple posts pushed the erroneous idea that saline - basic salt water - can kill the virus.

Some of the misinformation has tapped into prejudices towards Chinese eating habits, or has been used to fuel racist stereotypes.

One video which went especially viral was a video of a woman tucking into bat soup.