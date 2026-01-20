Driver, 40, arrested after driving off with police officer on car bonnet in Japan

A 40-year-old man was arrested early this month in Osaka, Japan, after driving off with a police officer on the bonnet of his car.

According to CCTV footage shared on Facebook, two police officers are seen stopping a white car as it drove along a shopping street in Kishiwada, Osaka.

The officers were guiding the vehicle when it suddenly changed direction and accelerated in an attempt to flee.

One officer then jumped onto the car's hood as he repeatedly struck the windscreen, in an effort to stop the car.

It travelled about 700 metres before the officer was thrown off, after which it fled the scene, reported Japanese news outlet NHK.

The police officer sustained minor injuries, including a bruised knee.

Vehicles are prohibited from passing through the shopping street between 8am and 10pm. Based on CCTV footage, the car was driving during the restricted hours at around 5.30pm, reported Nippon TV.

The driver was later caught on another CCTV camera driving at high speed before eventually abandoning the car near the site of the incident.

A woman in her 80s was believed to be in the passenger seat at the time of the incident.

Police said that the driver, who did not have a valid licence, has been charged with attempted murder and obstruction of duty, reported Nippon TV.

He subsequently told police that he drove the car knowing that an officer was on the bonnet, but denied any intention to kill.

Police investigations are ongoing.

