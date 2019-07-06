Driver charged over fatal Taiwan train derailment

TAIPEI - A Taiwanese train driver was charged with negligent homicide on Thursday (June 6) over a derailment last year that killed 18 people, the island's deadliest rail accident for a quarter of a century.

The crash on the scenic east coast line also injured more than 200 people and left the Puyuma Express lying zig-zagged across the tracks.

The dead included eight members of a family returning from a wedding and three schoolchildren coming back from an exchange programme in South Korea.

Prosecutors said speeding was the main cause of the crash with the train travelling at 140kmh, twice the limit for that curved part of the track where it approached Xinma station.

They added that the driver had also turned off an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system used to monitor speed, according to a statement.